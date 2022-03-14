Left Menu

N Chandrasekaran officially appointed as chairman of Air India

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has been officially appointed as chairman of Air India, nearly two months after Tata Group took management and control of the airline from the government, sources said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:14 IST
N Chandrasekaran officially appointed as chairman of Air India
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has been officially appointed as chairman of Air India, nearly two months after Tata Group took management and control of the airline from the government, sources said on Monday. According to sources, Air India board at a meeting held last week approved Chandrasekaran's appointment as chairman.

N Chandrasekaran, who took over the reins of Tata group in 2017, last month got five years extension as executive chairman of Tata Sons. On January 27, Tata Group took over management and control of Air India from the government.

Last month, Tata Group announced the appointment of former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci as CEO and MD of Air India. However, Ayci has turned down the offer saying his appointment has been "coloured" by the Indian media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022