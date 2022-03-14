15 electric buses to be run in HP's Dharamshala under smart city project

Himachal Pradesh Transport minister Bikram Singh on Monday said 15 electric buses will be run in Dharamshala under the smart city project.

Replying to Dharamshala MLA Vishal Nehriya, the minister said there is a proposal to run 15 electric buses through the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

The process of inviting tenders to purchase these buses is in its last phase, he said, adding that a city bus depot with a charging facility will also be constructed under the smart city project. The buses will run after the completion of the entire process, he added.

