Hong Kong airport says ferry service from Shenzhen Shekou port to be suspended from March 15

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:16 IST
Sea-to-air transfer ferry services from China's Shenzhen Shekou Port to the Hong Kong airport terminal will be suspended from March 15 until further notice, Hong Kong international airport said on Monday.

Hong Kong has been striving to contain a coronavirus surge that has swamped its health system amid soaring numbers of deaths. The Chinese-ruled territory reported 26,908 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

