NCLAT upholds order to restore power supply to Karthik Alloys plant

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday upheld an NCLT order directing the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to restore the electricity supply of a plant of debt-ridden Karthik Alloys, which is facing insolvency resolution proceedings.

The appellate tribunal said that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ''not exceeded its jurisdiction'' under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) while directing DVC for reconnection of the electricity supply to Karthik Alloys during the moratorium period and also allowing waiver of security deposits.

''As is provided in the IBC, the electricity dues in the CIRP period shall be paid by the corporate debtor whereas the settlement and payment of pre-CIRP dues shall be done qua the finally approved resolution plan, or in liquidation, as may be the case,'' said two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal had on December 8, 2020 had directed DVC for restoration of power connection to Durgapur unit of Karthik Alloys.

NCLT had said it will help Karthik Alloys to maintain its going concern’ status and get a better resolution plan and had ordered for reconnection of power supply within 15 days on deposit of current electricity dues from the date of initiation of CIRP without payment of past dues and any security deposit.

This was challenged by DVC before NCLAT.

The appellate tribunal said DVC, which is an operational creditor cannot claim and be given priority in payment of its pre-insolvency period debt before the resolution plan is finalised and approved by the NCLT.

DVC has already filed a claim of Rs 27.78 crore, which has been accepted by the Interim Resolution Professional of Karthik Alloys.

''We note that DVC has filed its claim of past dues of the period prior to initiation of CIRP before the Resolution Professional, which will be considered by the Committee of Creditors and appropriate decision regarding settlement and payment of the claim shall be done in accordance with the resolution plan to be approved by the NCLT,'' it said.

