Mumbai: 1 dead, 1 injured in lift collapse

A 43-year-old man died and one more person was injured on Monday afternoon after an elevator in a residential building crashed during maintenance work in Mumbai's Grant Road area, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place in Siddhajyoti building on Balaram Street.

''The deceased has been identified as Suryakant Rajiv Pujari, while the injured person, Anubhav Tripathi, is recuperating in HN Reliance Hospital. The two were engaged in maintenance work on the elevator when the crash took place,'' he said.

