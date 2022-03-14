Russia proposes allowing airlines to register leased planes
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:33 IST
Russia's government said on Thursday that it had proposed in draft legislation allowing Russian airlines to register the rights to leased foreign planes and for the planes to be given Russian airworthiness certificates.
The government added in a message on the Telegram messaging app that it had also proposed restricting foreign ships' entry into Russian ports.
