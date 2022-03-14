Left Menu

Persistent to acquire MediaAgility for Rs 548 cr

14-03-2022
IT company Persistent Systems on Monday said it will acquire New Jersey-based cloud technology firm MediaAgility for USD 71.71 million (about Rs 548 crore) in an all-cash deal.

The company will make an upfront payment of USD 53.25 million to shareholders of MediaAgility.

Besides this, shareholders of MediaAgility will be eligible for maximum cumulative earnout of USD 17.75 million over the next two years subject to certain performance thresholds, it said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition cost also involves USD 0.71 million payment to MediaAgility over the next two years subject to their employment continuity.

With over 500 employees in the US, Mexico, the UK and India, MediaAgility has 31 Google Cloud Partner expertise designations, over 330 Google Cloud certifications, and seven Google Cloud partner specialisations.

''With the increased demand for Google Cloud expertise, this acquisition will expand Persistent's ability to execute cloud-based digital transformation journeys for our global clients,'' Persistent said in a statement separately.

Persistent Systems Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Sandeep Kalra said there is rapid growth in cloud adoption across industries.

''We continue to make investments to better serve our clients on their ever-evolving digital journey.

''The acquisition of MediaAgility builds on our existing partnership with Google and lays the foundation for a dedicated Google business unit that will enable verticalized solutions, continuing Persistent's strategy to add relevant skills across key hyperscale partners,'' Kalra said.

Persistent expects to complete the acquisition in the next 6-8 weeks.

