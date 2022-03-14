Left Menu

Reversing goods train overshoots track’s dead end, rams into cars in parking lot: Official

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:05 IST
Reversing goods train overshoots track’s dead end, rams into cars in parking lot: Official
  • Country:
  • India

A reversing goods train overshot the dead end of its track and rammed into its stopper and a wall beyond it in Old Faridabad railway station, damaging a couple of vehicles in the parking lot across the wall, an official said.

A railwayman standing behind the train to guide its reversal miraculously escaped unhurt in the incident which occurred on Monday evening, Station superintendent AK Goyal said.

The official said the mishap occurred when the goods train carrying cement bag reached Old Faridabad from Gangapur and was being reversed to the goods warehouse to unload the consignment, he said.

The station master identified the engine driver of the 42-coach train as Bijender Meena and the railway pointsman who escaped unhurt as Jai Singh. Attributing the incident to ''human error'', Goyal said an enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

No one was sitting in either of the two damaged vehicles in the parking lot, or else it could have turned into a serious accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
3
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
4
SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022