Strategy formulated for promoting India as medical tourism destination: Govt

The Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written reply, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said that the tourism sector has shown negative growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''In order to create a robust framework and synergy amongst the central government ministries, state governments and private sector for promoting India as a medical and wellness tourism destination, the Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism,'' he said.

He also said that in order to provide a dedicated institutional framework to take forward the cause of promotion of medical tourism, the ministry has constituted a National Medical and Wellness Tourism Board with the minister (Tourism) as its chairman.

The ministry releases global print, electronic and online media campaigns in important and potential markets overseas, under the 'Incredible India' brand line to promote various tourism destinations and products of the country, Reddy said.

''Digital promotions are also regularly undertaken through the social media accounts of the ministry on different themes, including the theme of medical tourism,'' he said.

'Medical Visa' has been introduced, which can be given for specific purpose to foreign travellers coming to India for medical treatment, he said, adding that 'e-medical visa' and 'e-medical attendant visa' have also been introduced for 156 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)