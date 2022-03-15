Left Menu

UN deals out $40 mln in emergency funds for Ukraine

The United Nations on Monday injected $40 million in emergency funding to its agencies supplying Ukrainians with cash, food, medicine and shelter, its humanitarian chief said. That same day, the U.N. announced a $20 million injection. "These funds are critical to get operations off the ground immediately," U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-03-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 01:39 IST
UN deals out $40 mln in emergency funds for Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations on Monday injected $40 million in emergency funding to its agencies supplying Ukrainians with cash, food, medicine and shelter, its humanitarian chief said. It was the second such allocation from the Central Emergency Response Fund since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. That same day, the U.N. announced a $20 million injection.

"These funds are critical to get operations off the ground immediately," U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement. "In the early days of our response, fast and flexible funding can make all the difference." In the absence of certainties about safe passage for humanitarian convoys, agencies have been using existing local supply networks via bakeries and hospitals to get food to major cities like Kyiv, the U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA said.

They plan to send additional staff to the conflict-hit east in order to get supplies out of warehouses and closer to people in need, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022