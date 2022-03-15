Left Menu

Discovery CEO made over $246 mln in 2021 thanks to bumper stock options

Discovery Inc Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav's total pay package surged to about $246.6 million in 2021, a filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1437107/000120677422000691/disca3983581-def14a.htm#d398358b003 on Monday showed, with more than three-quarters of that coming from stock options. The executive, who will lead the new Warner Bros Discovery, agreed to remain through December 2027. The deal is on track to close in the second quarter this year.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 05:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 05:20 IST
Discovery CEO made over $246 mln in 2021 thanks to bumper stock options

Discovery Inc Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav's total pay package surged to about $246.6 million in 2021, a filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1437107/000120677422000691/disca3983581-def14a.htm#d398358b003 on Monday showed, with more than three-quarters of that coming from stock options. Zaslav's compensation rose more than 550% in 2021 and included option awards valued at $202.9 million.

The one-time options grant extends over seven years, at strike prices of $35.65 or greater, according to a Discovery spokesman, which means Zaslav would receive a payout only after fueling a substantial surge in the share price. Discovery's stock closed Monday at $23.88. Zaslav negotiated an extension of his employment contract in May, after Discovery announced its $43 billion acquisition of AT&T's WarnerMedia. The executive, who will lead the new Warner Bros Discovery, agreed to remain through December 2027.

The deal is on track to close in the second quarter this year. Last month, it passed the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust review, clearing another key hurdle toward finishing the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022