Left Menu

Aircraft leasing arm of Japan's SMFG says to terminate 35 Russian leases

"The business will fully adhere to all relevant sanctions and we have issued termination notices in respect of all leases with Russian airlines." SMBC Aviation Capital leases 35 aircraft to Russian airlines Aeroflot, S7 Airlines, Ural Airlines, Nordwind Airlines and Nordstar Airlines, according to the spokesperson.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 07:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 07:08 IST
Aircraft leasing arm of Japan's SMFG says to terminate 35 Russian leases

The Dublin-based aircraft leasing arm of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has notified Russian airlines it is terminating their leases, it said, in line with sanctions against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine. The move by SMBC Aviation Capital comes after Western sanctions at the end of last month that gave the industry, which controls about half of the world's airline fleet and provides a vital source of financing, a month to act.

"SMBC Aviation Capital continues to carefully monitor developments in Ukraine and is engaged with all relevant authorities," a spokesperson for the lessor said late on Monday. "The business will fully adhere to all relevant sanctions and we have issued termination notices in respect of all leases with Russian airlines."

SMBC Aviation Capital leases 35 aircraft to Russian airlines Aeroflot, S7 Airlines, Ural Airlines, Nordwind Airlines and Nordstar Airlines, according to the spokesperson. It owns 356 aircraft in total, according to its website.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing Russian airlines to operate leased planes without a foreign certificate, news agency Tass reported on Monday. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022