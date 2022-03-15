Left Menu

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 156 points

Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 156.26 points and Nifty by 27.90 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-03-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 09:41 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 156.26 points or trading at 56642.28 and up by 0.28 per cent at 9:21 AM.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16899.20 at 9:21 AM, up by 27.90 points or 0.17 per cent. (ANI)

