Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 156 points

Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 156.26 points and Nifty by 27.90 points.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-03-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 09:41 IST
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 156.26 points or trading at 56642.28 and up by 0.28 per cent at 9:21 AM.
The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16899.20 at 9:21 AM, up by 27.90 points or 0.17 per cent. (ANI)
