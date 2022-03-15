Club Mahindra Announces the Winner of Its New Member Lucky Draw

Ranchi, Jharkhand, India – Business Wire India Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL), ran a special offer in December 2021, where prospects who subscribed to a Club Mahindra membership became eligible to win exciting prizes. Amongst the eligible subscribers, one winner was chosen via lucky draw, and has won a Brand-New Mahindra XUV 700. Mr. Dharam Deo Roy from Ranchi turned out to be the lucky one. Mr. & Mrs. Roy were felicitated on 6th March 2022 at BNR Chanakya hotel, Ranchi by Club Mahindra’s Regional Sales Head Mr. Vikas Saraswat.

Over the last 25 years, Club Mahindra has emerged as India’s leading Vacation Ownership company that offers variety of memberships like: • Club Mahindra – 10/15/25 Year membership for families.

• Bliss - 10 Year of membership for couples who have retired, and their kids are settled. Hence, can freely travel enjoy a peaceful break.

• Go Zest – 3 Year membership for young couples. With 75+ resorts, and 2000+ unique experiences, Club Mahindra is known for making memorable moments for all member families.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vivek Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, shared, “We are delighted to announce that Mr. Dharam Deo Roy has been selected as the winner of our lucky draw. We are looking forward to welcoming Mr Roy & all our members to our resorts. We want all our members to enjoy our 2000+ experiences across our 75+ resorts in the country.” To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Winner of Club Mahindra’s New Member Lucky Draw PWR PWR

