Toyota to suspend additional production in March on chip shortage

Toyota said last week it will scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers struggling with shortages of chips and other parts.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-03-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 11:39 IST
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday there will be an additional domestic production suspension in March due to semiconductor shortages.

Toyota will suspend production on one line at a factory for eight weekdays starting March 22 through the end of the month. The production of about 14,000 Noah and Voxy minivans would be affected due to the suspension, a Toyota spokesperson told Reuters. Toyota said last week it will scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers struggling with shortages of chips and other parts.

