Left Menu

Maldivian Prez thanks India for 'generous aid' during Covid

Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih has thanked India for its help during the Covid pandemic, highlighting that India donated vaccines and generously aided the island nation on many occasions.During an address to the people of his country on Sunday, Solih thanked Maldives friendly bilateral partners who assisted it in COVID-19 response efforts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 11:48 IST
Maldivian Prez thanks India for 'generous aid' during Covid
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih has thanked India for its help during the Covid pandemic, highlighting that India donated vaccines and generously aided the island nation on many occasions.

During an address to the people of his country on Sunday, Solih thanked Maldives' friendly bilateral partners who assisted it in COVID-19 response efforts. ''I take this opportunity to highlight India, Japan, USA, UAE, China, Bangladesh, WHO and some of the UN agencies for their support,'' Solih said.

In the last two years, India has generously aided us on many occasions, he noted. ''India donated the most number of vaccines. India purchased financial bonds worth USD 250 million to help recover our economy. We received a lot of equipment from India essential to provide health services,'' the Maldivian president said, according to a translation of his speech put out by his office.

At the same time, a travel corridor was enacted between the two countries to ensure continued tourist arrivals, Solih said.

He also highlighted that India also eased up access for Maldivians needing urgent health care, allowing them to travel to the country. This privilege was not afforded to any other country besides the Maldives, he added. India helped several countries during the pandemic, especially with the supply of Covid vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022