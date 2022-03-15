Leave of UP Police personnel cancelled till Mar 20 due to Holi

The Uttar Pradesh Police has cancelled leave of all its personnel in view of upcoming Holi festival.

According to a directive issued by Director General of Police Mukul Goel, no leave shall be granted between March 16 and 20 while all district and divisional police chiefs have been asked to ensure that the order is followed strictly.

However, leave may be sanctioned to personnel in special cases, the DGP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)