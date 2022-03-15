Maruti CNG range crosses 10 lakh cumulative sales milestone

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday said its CNG range of vehicles has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 10 lakh units.

At present, the company has a portfolio of nine 'S-CNG' vehicles in the personal and commercial segment, including Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S.

''As a company, our aim is to offer safe, reliable, clean, technologically advanced and environmentally-friendly vehicles to our customers. Our S-CNG range is specifically designed, developed and manufactured at our facilities to suit the Indian driving conditions,'' Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

Today, there are already over 3,700 CNG stations, making CNG more accessible to people, he said.

With the government's target to reach 10,000 CNG stations across the country in the next few years, the company expects the demand for CNG vehicles to remain robust, he added. ''As a technology, CNG will play a bigger and significant role in reducing carbon emission of a large volume of passenger vehicles,'' Ayukawa said.

Maruti Suzuki said its 'S-CNG' technology has played a significant role in laying the groundwork for democratising CNG technology in the Indian automotive space. ''Since 2010, the company has systematically addressed legacy concerns associated with CNG vehicles for safety and performance,'' it said.

The S-CNG technology offers an auto change-over that instantly switches between CNG and petrol modes. The company's factory-fitted CNG vehicles come with a special nozzle that assists in faster and safer CNG refuelling, along with a precision fuel level indicator, which lets customers track the vehicle's fuel level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)