Lyra Network in spotlight during the ministerial visit of Mr Franck Riester to India

NEW DELHI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra network was honoured with the ''IFCCI La French Tech Award 2022'' at the Indo French Business Award 2022 (IFBA awards), co-organised by the Indo-French Chambers of Commerce and Industries (IFCCI) and Business France India in the presence of Mr. Franck Riester, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness of France, and the Indo-French Business community in India on the 10th of March 2022, New Delhi. Mr. Christophe Mariette, Chairman, Lyra Network India, participated in the French delegation comprising of 8 companies from France as part of the minister's official visit on 10th and 11th of March in New Delhi and Bangalore.

B2B Meetings and CEO meet Business France India organised 7 B2B meetings in Mumbai and Delhi for Lyra network India as a part of the official delegation during this 2-day Minister visit. Apart from the business meetings, team Lyra Network also participated in the CEO Meet in presence of 80+ CEOs from across India representing the biggest Indo-French companies of India and the minister himself, followed by the IFBA Awards thereafter on the evening of the 10th of March, both organized by the IFCCI.

''We are very proud to win this award and to be a part of this delegation with the French minister. Thank you, Business France India, and IFCCI. We are happy to say that this visit has put Lyra in the spotlight by bringing us a unique chance to showcase our offerings and our vision to revolutionize the omnichannel world of payment. Lyra is strengthening its core with new field experts,'' said Christophe Mariette, Chairman, Lyra India.

Lyra - a one stop solution for digital payments Lyra network, a major player in the fintech space with 10+ subsidiaries across the world including India, is one of the most preferred partners for financial establishments. Founded in 2001, in France, Lyra Network India, the local subsidiary, started its operations in 2007 under the leadership of Mr. Rajesh Desai, CEO and MD of Lyra Network India along with Mr. Christophe Mariette. After 15 successful years, it has expanded its horizons in sectors like Payment Gateway Services, Banking Solutions and White Label Solutions. Lyra offers highly secure payment acceptance solutions like ecommerce payment gateway Lyra EPOS, SIM Solution, POS Routing Solution, Payment Switch, WhatsApp Payment Solution, and many more add-on innovative services in the payment processing field and pay-tech solutions for banks and fin-techs. Lyra is ready to foray the POS solution market Being one of the experienced leaders in SIM solutions, Lyra is now ready to conquer the POS solution market. The brand is aware and is poised with its expert knowledge of the payment industries, different technologies, and how to approach each POS-PSP integration. Combined with Lyra SIM solution and Lyra Switch, Lyra POS solutions, Lyra ecommerce Payment Gateway will enable merchants to access end to end secure connectivity for transaction processing efficiently. Lyra Network will offer a complete omnichanel solution.

''Lyra's mission is to build relevant, reliable, and secure solutions to facilitate online payments. We are on the verge of launching our new solution, POS solution along with our ecommerce solution. And I am sure, Lyra will soon seize this new territory,'' said Rajesh Desai, CEO & MD, Lyra India.

Lyra is also planning to keep up this streak by collaborating with the government, fintechs, merchants, and banks as an active connectivity partner for future projects. The company looks forward to investing in new technologies and using them to offer convenient and secure digital payment solutions. Lyra aims to achieve bigger milestones and overcome thresholds with strong commitment. In November, Lyra network will mark its 15th anniversary in India. The brand takes pride in its achievements and is confident to maintain its leadership as a payment service provider while offering multiple pay-tech solutions in the dynamic payment domain.

About Lyra Network Group: Founded in 2001 by Alain Lacour, Lyra secures payments in e-commerce and retail and develops value-added services to manage transactions and equipment on a daily basis.

Based in Toulouse, Lyra is present internationally in 11 countries (India, Brazil, Germany, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay). The group has more than 450 employees for a turnover of 66 million euros in 2021. The Lyra Group in a few figures + 20 billion payments secured in 2021 in the world + 250,000 e-commerce sites, + 4,000,000 payment terminals in the world.

About Business France: Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. Responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners.

Since January 2019, as part of the reform of the state support system for exports, Business France has given private partners responsibility for supporting French SMEs and mid-size companies in the following markets: Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, the Philippines, and Singapore.

For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr

