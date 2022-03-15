Left Menu

H&M Q1 sales grow 23% yr/yr, in line with forecast

Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Tuesday an increase in December through February sales that was in line with expectations. Net sales in the company's fiscal first quarter were up 23% year-on-year, or 18% measured in local currencies, at 49.2 billion crowns ($5.13 billion).

Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Tuesday an increase in December through February sales that was in line with expectations.

Net sales in the company's fiscal first quarter were up 23% year-on-year, or 18% measured in local currencies, at 49.2 billion crowns ($5.13 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast sales of 49.1 billion crowns. H&M did not comment on the figures in the statement.

The retailer said earlier this month it would temporarily close its stores in Russia, which last quarter accounted for 4% of group sales, joining a growing list of international companies shunning the country following its invasion of Ukraine. H&M will publish its full quarterly earnings report on March. 31. Its biggest rival Inditex, the owner of Zara, is due to report quarterly results on March 16. ($1 = 9.5890 Swedish crowns)

