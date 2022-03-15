H&M Q1 sales grow 23% yr/yr, in line with forecast
Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Tuesday an increase in December through February sales that was in line with expectations. Net sales in the company's fiscal first quarter were up 23% year-on-year, or 18% measured in local currencies, at 49.2 billion crowns ($5.13 billion). Its biggest rival Inditex, the owner of Zara, is due to report quarterly results on March 16.
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Tuesday an increase in December through February sales that was in line with expectations.
Net sales in the company's fiscal first quarter were up 23% year-on-year, or 18% measured in local currencies, at 49.2 billion crowns ($5.13 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast sales of 49.1 billion crowns. H&M did not comment on the figures in the statement.
The retailer said earlier this month it would temporarily close its stores in Russia, which last quarter accounted for 4% of group sales, joining a growing list of international companies shunning the country following its invasion of Ukraine. H&M will publish its full quarterly earnings report on March. 31. Its biggest rival Inditex, the owner of Zara, is due to report quarterly results on March 16. ($1 = 9.5890 Swedish crowns)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Swedish govt to work for EU expansion of sanctions on Russians
Taliban increases presence in Tajik, Hazara areas, conducts house-to-house searches
Former Afghan govt employee Sunni Hazara shot dead by Taliban
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace
Swedish defence minister calls Russian violation of airspace 'unacceptable'