UK names Allywn as preferred applicant to run National Lottery

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 13:01 IST
Britain's Gambling Commission on Tuesday named Allwyn Entertainment as its preferred applicant to run the National Lottery, replacing Camelot which has held the licence since its inception in 1994.

"The selection of Allwyn as Preferred Applicant follows a fair, open and robust competition which received four applications at the final stage," the Commission said in a statement.

"Allwyn has committed to investment in the National Lottery that is expected to deliver growth and innovation across the National Lottery's products and channels, resulting in increased contributions to good causes, subject to the protection of participants and propriety."

