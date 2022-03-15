Crude oil futures decline on low demand

Crude oil futures on Tuesday dropped by 4.59 per cent to Rs 7,470 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery fell by Rs 359 or 4.59 per cent to Rs 7,470 per barrel with a business volume of 4,844 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 5.09 per cent lower at USD 97.77 per barrel and Brent crude was quoting 5.12 per cent down at USD 101.43 per barrel in New York.

