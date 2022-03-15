UK names Czech group Allywn as preferred applicant to run National Lottery

Britain's Gambling Commission on Tuesday named Allwyn Entertainment as its preferred applicant to run the National Lottery, replacing Camelot which has held the license since its inception in 1994.

The decision means Allwyn, a Czech gambling group that operates across Europe, will hold the license for 10 years until 2034. Czech businessman Karel Komarek's European lottery group was known as Sazka Entertainment until last year "The selection of Allwyn as Preferred Applicant follows a fair, open and robust competition which received four applications at the final stage," the Commission said in a statement.

"Allwyn has committed to investing in the National Lottery that is expected to deliver growth and innovation across the National Lottery's products and channels, resulting in increased contributions to good causes, subject to the protection of participants and propriety." Camelot was awarded the first three licenses for the lottery with the most recent one due to expire in February 2024. It was named as the reserved applicant should any problems emerge in finalizing Allwyn's license.

Since its launch, the National Lottery, one of the world's largest lotteries, has raised more than 45 billion pounds ($59 billion)for 660,000 good causes and created more than 6,300 new millionaires, the Commission said. Camelot is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

($1 = 0.7673 pounds)