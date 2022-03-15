Gallagher Completes India Acquisition

Rebrands Indian Entity to Global brand to drive further growth in the Indian market MUMBAI, India, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, today announced the rebranding of its India business to the Gallagher global brand. The complete integration and rebranding will be in effect from 14th March 2022. The rebranded entity will be known as Gallagher Insurance Brokers Private Limited.

Gallagher Insurance Brokers Private Limited is one of the leading providers of risk management services, general insurance broking and risk solutions in India. Established in 2005, the company is headquartered in Mumbai with regional presence across Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Guwahati, and Kolkata.

Gallagher acquired 30% of Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Ltd. in 2019, empowering the Indian broker with a full array of advisory services, best practices, and product innovation capabilities.

Subsequently, in July 2021, Gallagher fully acquired the Indian broker, marking its maiden presence in India and giving the company a footprint in the growing Indian insurance market. The rebrand underscores Gallagher's commitment to innovation and customer excellence in the Indian market. The customers will continue to benefit from the highest level of service in addition to gaining access to a larger suite of insurance products and services under the Gallagher brand.

Vyvienne Wade, Chairperson of Global Broking in Europe, Middle East, & Asia, Gallagher commented: ''This marks the first time the standalone Gallagher brand has been used in India and is a significant step as we continue to expand our footprint globally. Our partnership with the India team under the leadership of Vinay Sohani has been a great success and this further alignment with our global business gives us a springboard for future growth. We view India as a key growth market for Gallagher given its size and scale, and we see many opportunities for further development of the business with the current talented team in place.'' Vinay Sohani, MD & CEO, Gallagher Insurance Brokers Ltd., added, ''Being a fully integrated part of Gallagher in India will add a lot of value to the business in the long run bringing to our clients access to a larger and more sophisticated suite of insurance products and best-in-class service standards. The integration is also aligned with our company's ambitious business expansion and endeavour of becoming India's leading insurance and reinsurance broker, providing path breaking risk management solutions. Moreover, it strengthens our risk management expertise and puts us on an accelerated path to market leadership.'' PWR PWR

