Ukraine’s capital to impose 35-hour curfew after increased shelling
A curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from 8 p.m. Kyiv, which is currently the symbol and forward operating base of Europe’s freedom and security, will not be given up by us."
A curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Tuesday to 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Thursday after several apartment blocks were struck by Russian forces based outside the city, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced.
Two people were killed in the latest bloodshed, he said.
"It is prohibited to move around the city without special permission, except to go to bomb shelters," Klitschko said. "The capital is the heart of Ukraine, and it will be defended. Kyiv, which is currently the symbol and forward operating base of Europe's freedom and security, will not be given up by us."
