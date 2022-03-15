Left Menu

Britain to ban exports of luxury goods to Russia, impose new import tariffs

Britain on Tuesday said it would ban the export of luxury goods to Russia and impose a new 35% tariff on 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) worth of Russian imports, including vodka, metals, fertilisers and other commodities. The step is the latest in a series of economic sanctions announced by the government to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

15-03-2022
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
The step is the latest in a series of economic sanctions announced by the government to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. Further sanctions against wealthy Russians are expected to be announced later on Tuesday. "Our new tariffs will further isolate the Russian economy from global trade, ensuring it does not benefit from the rules-based international system it does not respect," finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

The government said it would set out which products were affected by the export ban, but added they would likely include high-end fashion, works of art, and luxury vehicles. Britain said the goods subject to an additional tariff of 35% had been chosen to minimize the impact on Britain while maximizing impact on the Russian economy.

The goods include iron, steel, fertilizers, wood, tires, railway containers, cement, copper, aluminum, silver, lead, iron ore, residue/food waste products, beverages, spirits, and vinegar glass and glassware, cereals, oilseeds, paper and paperboard, machinery, works of art, antiques, fur skins, and artificial fur, ships, and whitefish. The government also said it was withdrawing all export finance support to Russia and Belarus.

($1 = 0.7677 pounds)

