Left Menu

Jewellery retailer Bluestone raises $30 mn from Sunil Munjal, others

Omnichannel jewellery retailer Bluestone has raised over USD 30 million about Rs 228 crore in a funding round led by Sunil Kant Munjal, chairman of Hero Enterprise, at a valuation of USD 410 million.Bluestone -- backed by marquee investors, including Ratan Tata, Accel, Kalaari, Iron Pillar, IvyCap and Saama Capital -- claims to be the largest omnichannel precious jewellery brand, the company said in a statement.The funds from the latest round will be used to step up its manufacturing capabilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:12 IST
Jewellery retailer Bluestone raises $30 mn from Sunil Munjal, others
  • Country:
  • India

Omnichannel jewellery retailer Bluestone has raised over USD 30 million (about Rs 228 crore) in a funding round led by Sunil Kant Munjal, chairman of Hero Enterprise, at a valuation of USD 410 million.

Bluestone -- backed by marquee investors, including Ratan Tata, Accel, Kalaari, Iron Pillar, IvyCap and Saama Capital -- claims to be the largest omnichannel precious jewellery brand, the company said in a statement.

The funds from the latest round will be used to step up its manufacturing capabilities. The statement did not name any other investors who have joined the investment round.

The company hopes to close this fiscal with record revenue of Rs 500 crore, up 85 per cent over the previous financial year, when it achieved break-even. In the next two years, it is targeting annual revenue of over Rs 2,000 crore.

The money will also be used to accelerate its store rollout from the current base of 70 retail stores, as it plans to add 100 more stores next fiscal and a total of 300 by 2024, Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, founder and chief executive of Bluestone, said. Founded in 2011, Bluestone is a leading destination for high-quality jewellery, providing over 8,000 designs and multiple collections in line with the latest trends in fashion and fine jewellery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022