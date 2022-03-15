Left Menu

Bajaj Auto appoints Dinesh Thapar as chief financial officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:37 IST
Bajaj Auto appoints Dinesh Thapar as chief financial officer
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it has appointed Dinesh Thapar as its chief financial officer.

Thapar joins Bajaj Auto from Reliance Retail where he was group chief financial officer for the past three years, the company said in a statement.

Previously, for two decades, he was with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) where he held a range of leadership roles across corporate finance, business finance, investor relations, managing joint ventures and supply chain.

In his last role as vice-president at HUL, Thapar was the finance leader for the beauty and personal care division in India and the South Asia cluster, it added.

He also brings experience in the areas of business partnering, performance management, governance, strategic initiatives, engaging with the board and external communication, Bajaj Auto said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022