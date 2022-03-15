Left Menu

Over 3.82 lakh companies struck off u/s 248 (1) of Companies Act till FY 2020-21

Explaining further, the Minister stated that there is no definition of the term “Shell Company” in the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:06 IST
Over 3.82 lakh companies struck off u/s 248 (1) of Companies Act till FY 2020-21
The Minister stated that the Government has undertaken Special Drives for identification and strike off Companies by invoking the provisions of section 248 (1) of the Companies Act. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Under the Special Drives taken by Registrar of Companies, 3,82,875 number of companies ware struck off u/s 248 (1) of the Companies Act till the financial year 2020-21. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Shri Rao Inderjit Singh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Explaining further, the Minister stated that there is no definition of the term "Shell Company" in the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). It normally refers to a company without active business operation or significant assets, which in some cases are used for illegal purpose such as tax evasion, money laundering, obscuring ownership, benami properties etc.

The Special Task Force set up by the Government to look into the issue of "Shell Companies" has, inter-alia, recommended the use of certain red-flag indicators as alerts for identification of suspected Shell Companies.

The Minister stated that the Government has undertaken Special Drives for identification and strike off Companies by invoking the provisions of section 248 (1) of the Companies Act.

Giving more details, the Minister stated that the Registrar of Companies (RoC) struck off those companies after following the due process of law from the Register of companies when RoC has reasonable cause to believe that those companies are not carrying on any business or operation for a period of two, immediately preceding financial years. The RoC also verifies that such company has not made any application within such period for obtaining the status of a dormant company under Section 455 of the Act.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022