PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:05 IST
Gadkari to inaugurate pilot project for hydrogen-based FCEV on Wed
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday will inaugurate a pilot project for hydrogen-based advanced fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), according to an official statement.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, along with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT), is conducting a pilot project to study and evaluate the world's most advanced FCEV Toyota Mirai, which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

This will be the first-of-its-kind project in the country aimed at spreading awareness about hydrogen and FCEV technology, and disseminating its benefits to support hydrogen-based society for India, it said.

Gadkari will inaugurate this pilot project and also demonstrate Toyota Mirai FCEV on March 16, 2022, the statement said.

India is committed to cleaner energy and a low-carbon pathway for achieving accelerated economic growth, according to the statement.

It said hydrogen is a key element of the energy strategy and will play a key role in the low-carbon energy pathways.

The statement noted that green hydrogen offers huge opportunities to decarbonise a range of sectors, including road transportation, and is gaining unprecedented momentum globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

