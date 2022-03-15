Death toll from air strikes on Kyiv rises to four - mayor
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:31 IST
Four people have been confirmed killed after air strikes hit Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Tuesday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
"Rescuers are still extinguishing the flames from early morning," he said on the Telegram messaging app.
