Royal Enfield launches Scram 411 at Rs 2.03 lakh onwards

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Tuesday launched its new bike model Scram 411 with introductory prices starting at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai).

The Scram 411 is built on Royal Enfield's LS-410 engine platform and the Harris Performance chassis and combines agility on urban streets with competent rough-roading capabilities, said the company, a part of Eicher Motor group, in a statement.

Depending on the colour scheme, the bike will be available at prices ranging from Rs 2,03,085 to Rs 2,08,593 (ex-showroom Chennai), it added.

While it will be available immediately in India, the Scram 411 will make its debut in Europe and Asia-Pacific markets by the middle of this year, Royal Enfield said.

Eicher Motors Ltd Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said the contours of modern urban existence across the world are ever-changing.

''With our world increasingly becoming more fast-paced, life in the urban context has become about the weekday hustle and the weekend getaway, and everything in between. We wanted to build a motorcycle that could effortlessly navigate this entire gamut, and be the perfect ally for the young, modern day rider,'' he said.

The new bike is powered by a 411 cc, 4-stroke single-cylinder engine which has a maximum power of 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and max torque of 32 Nm at 4,000-4,500 rpm.

It has a digital-analog instrument cluster that provides easy access to essential information on the digital screen, such as auto meter, trip meter, time, fuel gauge with a low warning, and service reminder.

The bike is equipped with front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

