Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai Celebrates its Power Women Fiesta, Launches a Power Women Booklet and Platform to Help Upscale Women Led Businesses

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai is hosting the 10th edition of its Power Women Fiesta, to celebrate power of women - and especially women entrepreneurs - through a series of workshops, festivals, live entertainment and some really interesting programs. Key Features of Power Women Fiesta ‘22 Events: • AIESEC - Flee Flea: 18th-20th March, 11 am onwards • KK Live: 26th March, 7 pm onwards What’s more: • Free Power Women booklet worth Rs. 20,000 for all women shoppers • BIG BREAK for all women entrepreneur, registration starts from 8th-20th March Let’s take a look! Even though Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai is known as a shopping paradise with the best blend of Indian and international brands, there is always an extra reason to shop even more! This March, avail the benefits of the free Power Women booklet worth 20,000 from the choicest brands in the mall. To claim your booklet, register now: bit.ly/PowerWomenFiesta2022 That’s not all, this March, the mall also hosted various workshops for women entrepreneurs by industry experts such as Brinda Miller, EshaaAmiin, Major Dr. Surendra Poonia& Neha Kare Kannabar. The Power Women Fiesta was unveiled by designer and social worker Shaina NC and in her eloquent speech at the opening of the event, she encouraged women to pursue their dreams. What’s more! Besides being a perfect hub for women, Phoenix Marketcity is all set to take it one step further with the Big Break initiative. A unique initiative for budding women entrepreneurs looking for mentorship and funding for their start-ups, the mall will provide a platform and access to top venture capital firms (VC) or investors in order to grow their businesses. Step to follow to fulfil your dream: 1. Candidates can upload their pitch decks on www.phoenixmarketcity.com/mumbai 2. Shortlisted entries will stand a chance to meet the investors in a live panel discussion on 25th March 3. After detailed evaluation of the business plan, the shortlisted candidates will receive funding. Beyond funding and mentorship from the investors, winners will also get ample visibility in the mall and a free kiosk space through the year! Talk about striking a jackpot! If you are a woman and looking to get into the big league, Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai's 'The Big Break' is designed for you Women entrepreneurs can apply for the big break from 8 to 20 March, 2022. Register now: bit.ly/YourBIGBreak. “Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai has always believed in women empowerment and through the years, have dedicated our services to women shoppers and business owners alike. Therefore, today when India is seeing a surge of women entrepreneurs, Phoenix is proud to provide another platform that furthers the cause. On our 10th edition of Power Women Fiesta at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, we want to provide spirited women entrepreneurs access to investors who can fund and mentor these founders. The Big Break Initiative by Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai is just the start of our many endeavors to promote passionate Businesswomen,” said Mr. Amit Kumar, Director-Malls. About Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai Truly a shopper's paradise, Phoenix Marketcity is Mumbai’s numero uno destination for entertainment, dining and shopping. Spanning 2.1 million square feet, the mall houses over 600 premium and High Street Indian and international brands like Zara, H&M, Mango, Forever 21, Vero Moda, Bobbi Brown, Sephora, SS Beauty by Shoppers Stop, Nykaa, Hamleys, MAC, Brooks Mothercare, Calvin Klein, Steve Madden, Charles & Keith, Superdry, Fossil, Swarovski, and Adidas, among others. It offers a variety of entertainment options such as Happy Planet, PVR Luxe, PVR P(XL) and 4Dx, Amoeba Bowling Alley, Snow World, and more. Over 100 eateries, including Ishaara, Punjab Grill, Cafe Delhi Heights, Barbeque Nation and more cook up diverse transcontinental cuisines. Dublin Square, the city’s biggest indoor venue, allows al fresco diners to savour delectable fare as they enjoy the sights and sounds of festivals, flea markets, concerts and cultural events. With its fusion of fashion, food, fun, culture and ambience, Phoenix Marketcity heralds a new era for destination shopping for the entire family. The Shopper’s Paradise is centrally located in the heart of Mumbai on LBS Marg & is easily accessible from BKC. A quick drive from domestic and international airports makes it a preferred spot for cosmopolitan shoppers. It is also well-connected by the Eastern Freeway, Eastern and Western Express Highways, the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, and the Mumbai Metro. Image: Shaina NC opens 10th edition of the Power Women Fiesta - celebrate the power of women PWR PWR

