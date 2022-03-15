Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:47 IST
Indigo starts India-Thailand flights after 2 years
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
IndiGo started flights between India and Thailand from Tuesday onwards after a span of two years, a statement said.

Thailand is opening its borders nearly two years after it restricted entry for tourists in March 2020, the airline's statement noted.

The country reopened its border to vaccinated travelers from every country on February 1 this year, it mentioned.

The airline said it will operate the Thailand flights under the air bubble agreement till March 26 and thereafter as part of its scheduled commercial international operations.

''The flights will connect Bangkok with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru and Phuket with Delhi and Mumbai,'' it stated.

Earlier this month, the Centre had announced that scheduled commercial international flights will resume in India from March 27.

The Kolkata-Bangkok flight started operating on Tuesday, the airline stated. ''Fully vaccinated foreign travelers from India can enter Thailand without quarantine,'' the airline mentioned. According to the new rules, travelers will need a negative PCR lab result before arrival and two more PCR tests after landing — one upon entry and another on their fifth day in Thailand, it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

