EIB, Bank Millennium S.A. join forces to support Polish SMEs hit by COVID-19

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB and EIF) and Bank Millennium S.A. are joining forces to support working capital and liquidity needs, as well as to cover the investment constraints of Polish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the COVID-19 crisis. In this transaction, StormHarbour Securities LLP acted as arranger for Bank Millennium S.A.

To this end, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) will provide a guarantee of PLN 1.5 billion (PLN 1.202 billion in a senior tranche and PLN 300 million in a junior tranche) of a synthetic securitisation operation of a portfolio of SME loans originated by Bank Millennium S.A..

The Polish bank will thus be able to provide finance and liquidity to SMEs via new SME loans totalling around PLN 4.2 billion (equivalent to six times the size of the junior tranche and twice the size of the senior tranche). 80% of the financing also targets SMEs across cohesion regions in Poland and will help to reduce regional disparities, thereby contributing to the EU cohesion objective.

The operation covers both the first loss piece of a synthetic securitisation structure via the European Guarantee Fund (EGF) — an integral part of the €540 billion package of measures approved by the European Union in 2020 specifically dedicated to countering the economic difficulties and productive slowdowns caused by the pandemic — and the senior tranche via EIF own risk.

This is the first synthetic securitisation operation between the EIB Group and Bank Millennium S.A.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwinska said: "I am glad that the EIB Group and Bank Millennium have signed the first capital aid transaction to support Polish SMEs. It should be emphasised that 80% of this funding will be allocated to SMEs in Polish cohesion regions. Thanks to this support, Polish companies will be able to maintain and create jobs, and will also be better prepared to maintain stability in the current, very demanding situation."

EIF Chief Executive Alain Godard said: "Thanks to the European Guarantee Fund, the EIF is further developing its securitisation and risk-sharing initiatives in Poland. We are glad that Bank Millennium is joining the group of selected banks and that we can sign our first agreement with them. This operation addresses working capital and liquidity needs, and the investment constraints that SMEs are facing in these difficult times."

Andrzej Gliński, member of the Management Board of Bank Millennium, said: "Thanks to the agreement with the EIB and EIF, Bank Millennium will be a partner of an even wider group of enterprises, financing their current operations and planned investments. EIB support will be an additional value for the bank's customers, who have to operate in an increasingly complex and dynamic economic situation."