Wellness Forever Partners with Ajmal Perfumes for the Summer Carnival, 2022

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Wellness Forever Medicare Limited (“Wellness Forever”), India’s trusted neighbourhood pharmacy partners with Ajmal Perfumes, a homegrown perfumery brand with rich heritage acquired through 70 years. This partnership also points towards the blurring lines between wellness and olfactory accentuations. As they say, the shortcut to feeling good is right under the nose.

Ajmal Perfumes will be the title sponsor of Wellness Forever's annual event, Summer Carnival. This is also the first time Wellness Forever has partnered with a fragrance brand of this scale. Known for bringing the best personal care brands under one roof, Wellness Forever's Summer Carnival will be a huge celebration, taking place across 300 plus outlets, including Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. In addition to a pharmacy, Wellness Forever strives to be a holistic lifestyle company that continues to experiment with the best of life and wellness products.

As a part of the Carnival, Ajmal will have shop-in-shop points, where the focus is to drive product engagement for consumers of Wellness Forever. The spotlight will be on a wide selection of high-quality Ajmal fragrances that are available at accessible price points, most notably, the MAKE IN INDIA range, deodorants and body mists. The Summer Carnival will take place between 1st March to 31st May 2022.

Elaborating on the retail strategy Saurav Bhattacharya, President, Ajmal & Sons – NHA Division, India, says, “As a part of our modern retail strategy, Lifestyle-to-Pantry, our first step was to create fragrances that are international in terms of olfactive quality and accessible in terms of prices, and the collaborate with partners which allow these fragrances to be available across the length and breadth of the country. How, when and what to wear applies now to fragrances also, and not just not clothes. At the pandemic’s start, it seemed that fragrance as an industry would lose its relevance when people were going out less and staying in more, but the opposite has proven to be true. During the lockdown, fragrances (home and personal) emerged as a category that provided sensorial comfort in times of uncertainty and limited mobility. The Indian millennial consumer has evolved from using perfumes for occasional wear to making perfumes a part of their daily grooming routine. With people looking at chain pharmacies for multipurpose purchasing, the most crucial part here is individual wellness. Olfactive accentuation is one of the growing needs of emerging consumers; it is imperative to look good, feel good and smell good. We have initiated the collaboration with deodorants and body mists at accessible price points so that the consumers can engage into the entire aura of Ajmal Perfumes and gradually as the time comes, consumers can choose to upgrade to higher levels of perfumes.” Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Shashank Chakrawarti, Business Head, FMCG says, “The Wellness Forever brand is a trusted name in the pharmacy, lifestyle and wellness space. We are always looking out for innovative and unique brands to enhance the consumer buying experience. Our association with a home grown Indian brand like Ajmal Perfumes that now has a big international footprint will definitely enhance consumer delight at our stores. Ajmal Perfumes and Wellness Forever get to cater to a larger audience with this collaboration which will, in turn, generate more footfalls at our stores.” About Ajmal Perfumes At Ajmal Perfumes, the art of perfumery is crafted into a science of everlasting memories through their fragrances. Ajmal stands strong as a corporate entity with a vast portfolio of over 300 of the finest and most captivating fragrances. The brand has a strong retail presence with over 240+ exclusive retail outlets across the GCC and the world. Ajmal also has a presence on the international front, currently exporting to 45+ countries across the globe and with an exclusive presence through select 30 global Duty-Free locations and International Airlines.

In India, Ajmal Perfumes is available at 3000 Points of Sale across a mix of channels comprising Modern Trade, E-commerce, General Trade, Multi Brand Outlets and Owned Retail. Ajmal Perfumes are now available at select stores in Shoppers Stop, Dabur NewU, Parcos, Olfactive, Jade Blue, and Wellness Forever amongst others. In e-commerce, Ajmal is present across approximately 40 sites where Ajmal is one of the biggest single-brand perfumery houses. About Wellness forever Headquartered in Mumbai, Wellness Forever has been founded by three well known entrepreneurs with a collective experience of over 100 years of operating profitable pharmacies. The company currently operates a chain of over 290+ pharmacy and lifestyle stores operating 24*7 day and night in 43 cities of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. Some of the Top pharmacies in the city are some of the pharmacies owned and managed by the promoters of the company. Wellness Forever aims to create India’s most respected chain of branded lifestyle pharmacies and wellness stores which will deliver customers unmatched performance in lowering healthcare costs, ensure availability of products and healthcare information and continue to offer value add services to patients.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)