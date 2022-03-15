Left Menu

Bus services to start after 2 pm on Holi: DTC

The Delhi Transport Corporation DTC on Tuesday said bus services will start after 2 pm on Holi. All the city bus services will remain suspended till 2 pm on Friday in view the Dulhendi festival, it added. In evening shift, bus services on some selected bus routes will be operated as per traffic requirement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Tuesday said bus services will start after 2 pm on Holi. All the city bus services will remain suspended till 2 pm on Friday in view the Dulhendi festival, it added. ''In evening shift, bus services on some selected bus routes will be operated as per traffic requirement. ''Since the traffic load will be very less on this day, only 898 buses will be operated in the afternoon service,'' an official statement said.

