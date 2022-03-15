Left Menu

Humanitarian aid convoy hits problems trying to reach Mariupol - Ukrainian deputy PM

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:28 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine faced new problems trying to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged city of Mariupol on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Vereshchuk said a convoy with supplies for Mariupol was stuck at nearby Berdyansk and accused Russia of lying about fulfilling agreements to help trapped civilians. Convoys of private cars were not sufficient to evacuate people from Mariupol and buses needed to be let through, she said.

