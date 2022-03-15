Left Menu

Aeroflot CEO no longer on airline trade group IATA's board of governors

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 19:31 IST
The chief executive of Russian carrier Aeroflot is no longer on the board of governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a spokesman for the airline trade group said on Tuesday by email.

Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov was recently blacklisted by the European Union as part of mounting sanctions against Russia, following the country's invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

