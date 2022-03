BRIEF-Norges Bank Says Will Sell All Of Government Pension Fund Global's Investments In Russia

* NORGES BANK SAYS WILL SELL ALL OF GOVERNMENT PENSION FUND GLOBAL'S INVESTMENTS IN RUSSIA IN LINE WITH THE MINISTRY'S DECISION

* NORGES BANK SAYS WILL RETURN TO MINISTRY WITH A RECOMMENDATION ON THE LIFTING OF THE FREEZE ON INVESTMENTS IN RUSSIA * NORGES BANK SAYS THE DIVESTMENT WILL HAVE TO TAKE PLACE OVER TIME

* NORGES BANK SAYS OWING TO CLOSED MARKETS AND EXTENSIVE SANCTIONS, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO COMMENCE THE SALE AT PRESENT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)