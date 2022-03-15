Consumer Affairs starts Consumer Empowerment Week to mark 75 years

The Department of Consumer Affairs started the "Consumer Empowerment Week" on 14th March, 2022 to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Shri Tushar Kanti Bandyopadhyay, Head Master, Onda High School, Bankura, West Bengal, addressing villagers about consumer rights, MRP, date of manufacturing, BIS, Hallmark etc

In a first of its kind initiative, field units of organizations under the Department i.e., Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Indian Institute of Legal Metrology (IILM) Ranchi, National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF), National Test House (NTH) and Regional Reference Standards Laboratories (RRSLs) organized consumer awareness and rural outreach programmes in more than 85 villages in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The rural outreach and consumer awareness programmes were held in 23 states and union territories with large participation of rural people.

Programme at Vilage Bhatane, Vasai, Palghar, Maharashtra. Address by Director, NTH, WR and Water Testing Camp

The outreach programmes created awareness about features of Consumer Protection Act 2019, Indian Standard marks, Hallmarked jewellery, CRS mark, details to be seen on pre-packaged commodities, use of proper weights and measures and informed the consumers on how to lodge a consumer complaint on the National Consumer helpline number 14404 or 1800-11-4000.

Rural outreach program at Paddhari Village, Dist. Rajkot, Gujarat by Bureau of Indian Standards, Rajkot branch office

A quiz competition was launched on MyGov to raise awareness on consumer rights and initiatives undertaken by the Department. The quiz competition is open till 13th April, 2022. To encourage participation, certificates / prizes will be awarded to the participants.

In addition to the above activities, National Test House (NTH) organized visits and open house sessions to raise awareness about engineering goods and material testing facilities available in its various branches. Indian Institute of Legal Metrology (IILM), Ranchi organized a seminar to raise awareness on Legal Metrology system in India and its importance. Regional Reference Standard Laboratory (RRSL), Ahmedabad organized meeting with traders and market associations for creating awareness on Consumer Protection Act, BIS symbols for safety and quality and Legal Metrology requirements for weights and measures to ensure correct quantity. The requirements on pre-packaged commodities were also explained. Bureau of Indian Standards, Western Regional Office Laboratory, Mumbai organised an exposure visit for 40 students to familiarize them with the work profile of the lab personnel and testing at various labs.

(With Inputs from PIB)