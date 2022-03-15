Ukraine approves sweeping tax breaks to help businesses weather the war
"I am confident the decisions will strengthen our economic front," he said in a statement. In a later video address, Shmygal also outlined other war-time stimulus measures including a loan programme for farmers worth 25 billion hryvnias ($846 million).
Ukraine's parliament approved measures on Tuesday to help Ukrainian businesses stay afloat during the war with Russia, including slashing taxes to a single 2% rate, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.
The war - the biggest in Europe since World War Two - has caused a humanitarian and economic shock, with the International Monetary Fund warning this week of a possible 35% contraction in output. The new bill was backed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has called for the government to ramp up support for small and medium-sized businesses in particular.
The new incentives include a new single 2% tax rate for all businesses with turnover of less than 10 billion hryvnia ($338 million) compared with a previous value-added tax of 20% and 18% tax on profit, Shmygal said in a statement. "I am confident the decisions will strengthen our economic front," he said in a statement.
In a later video address, Shmygal also outlined other war-time stimulus measures including a loan programme for farmers worth 25 billion hryvnias ($846 million). ($1 = 29.5474 hryvnias) ($1 = 29.5474 hryvnias)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Europe
- Ukrainian
- International Monetary Fund
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Londongrad tries to kick its 30-year Russian money habit
Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law
ANALYSIS-As Russia invades Ukraine, Moscow battles big tech to control the narrative
Exxon faces new pressure over dealings with Russia's Rosneft
FOREX-Rouble set to dive, euro slides after West steps up Russia sanctions