BRIEF-Novartis, AbbVie Join Growing List Of Big Pharmas Severing Ties With Russia- Endpoints News

* NOVARTIS SAYS “HAVE DECIDED TO SUSPEND ANY INVESTMENTS IN RUSSIA AND STOP ALL COMMERCIAL MARKETING ACTIVITIES - ENDPOINTS NEWS

* ABBVIE SAID IN A STATEMENT THAT THE PHARMA HAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATIONS FOR ALL OUR AESTHETICS PRODUCTS IN RUSSIA - ENDPOINTS NEWS * MERCK SAID THEY “WILL NOT MAKE FURTHER INVESTMENTS IN RUSSIA.”- ENDPOINTS NEWS

* ROCHE SAID IT WILL CONTINUE ITS OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA FOR THE TIME BEING - ENDPOINTS NEWS * BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB SAID SUSPENDED NEW PATIENT RECRUITMENTS AND CLINICAL TRIAL SITE ACTIVATIONS IN UKRAINE, BELARUS AND RUSSIA- ENDPOINTS NEWS Further company coverage:

