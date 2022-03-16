Left Menu

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 948 points

Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 948.10 points and Nifty up by 268.00 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-03-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 09:43 IST
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 948.10 points or 1.70 per cent at 56724.95 at 9.30 am.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16931.00 at 9.30 am, up by 268.00 points or 1.61 per cent. (ANI)

