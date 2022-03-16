ZingHR forms academic ties with Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai to explore talent beyond borders

MUMBAI, India, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZingHR, a premier HR cloud-tech venture that offers comprehensive 'hire-to-rehire' HCM platform has joined ties with Manipal Academy of Higher Education, (MAHE) Dubai as its academic partner in the region. This association is aimed at strengthening the company's presence and operations in Dubai.

The MoU was signed on 13th March 2022 in Dubai with Dr. Jason Fitzsimmons, Academic President, MAHE Dubai, in the presence of Mr. Abdul Razzak, Head – Corporate Alliances and Partnerships, MAHE Dubai, and Mr. Vijaya Raghavan, Chief People Officer, ZingHR. The movement accelerates the company's strategic implementation of high value, tech-led processes in the Dubai market.

Commenting on the association, Prasad Rajappan, Founder & MD, ZingHR said, ''UAE has witnessed a major transformation in the past decade. As it progresses to become a global testbed for advanced technologies and innovation, we aim to be a contributor and thus scale with it. The untapped talent is a great resource for business and with MAHE Dubai, we aim to gain access to this resource.'' This association centres on ZingHR's academic collaboration with MAHE Dubai campus. Beginning from March 2022, the firm will be offering internships for select students at the university across departments. The interns will be given an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in R&D, Market Research, Product Development, Sales and Marketing, among others. This will facilitate students to learn critical skills & gain understanding of the corporate world while equipping ZingHR to reach the talent aptitude of the university. Interns that show exemplary capabilities will also be offered a full-time position by the organisation.

Adding to which, Dr. Jason Fitzsimmons, Academic President, MAHE Dubai commented, ''Apart from providing quality education in the region, our priority also remains to create ample growth opportunities for our students and create positive outcomes for their career. We're glad to have reached a mutual agreement with ZingHR, that can help us reach our shared goal to train our students on the skills needed in the myriad of emergent jobs in the global market.'' About ZingHR ZingHR is a Gartner recognised, Global HR Tech Venture, accelerated by Microsoft, funded by Tata Capital with more than 700+ customers and 1.6 million active users worldwide.

The ZingHR platform offers a complete cloud-based, Hire to Rehire, HCM solution which is delivered using future-ready, innovative technologies & concepts such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine and Deep Learning Algorithms. We pride ourselves on providing vertical-focused solutions, all available in 26 global languages (including Arabic). We have integrated all local compliances & practices in our highly configurable platform.

Our value proposition lies in enabling organizations achieve audacious, tangible and measurable success such as ESG goals, Top Line increases, EBITDA improvements, People Engagement, Employee Experience and People Productivity.

CHROs, CFOs, CIOs, CEOs, Boards, Investors all embrace the collaborative engagement style adopted by ZingHR to transform business processes and achieve critical business outcomes. #ReadySetTransform To know more about us, visit www.zinghr.com PWR PWR

