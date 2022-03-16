Left Menu

Centre-owned AIESL's technicians go on strike over salary issues; AI says no flights delayed

However, the Tata Group-owned Air India, which uses the services of AIESL, told PTI no flights were delayed due to the agitation of the aircraft technicians.The technicians who went on strike on Tuesday were demanding salary revision, inclusion of dearness allowance in the salary, health benefits and promotion as per the salary structure, sources said.AIESL was not part of Air Indias disinvestment deal by the Centre last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 11:54 IST
Approximately 1,700 aircraft technicians of Centre-owned AI Engineering Services Limited went on a strike on Tuesday over various salary-related issues, sources said. However, the Tata Group-owned Air India, which uses the services of AIESL, told PTI no flights were delayed due to the agitation of the aircraft technicians.

The technicians who went on strike on Tuesday were demanding salary revision, inclusion of dearness allowance in the salary, health benefits and promotion as per the salary structure, sources said.

AIESL was not part of Air India's disinvestment deal by the Centre last year. It did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter.

