Crude oil futures gain on spot demand
Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 152 to Rs 7,533 per barrel as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery traded higher by Rs 152 or 2.06 per cent to Rs 7,533 per barrel in 3,944 lots.
Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 2.13 per cent at USD 98.49 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 2.78 per cent higher at USD 102.69 per barrel in New York.
