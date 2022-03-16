Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets
16-03-2022
Aluminum prices on Wednesday rose by 1.41 percent to Rs 270.10 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum contracts for March delivery increased by Rs 3.75 or 1.41 percent to Rs 270.10 per kg in a business turnover of 2,002 lots.
Analysts said fresh positions created by traders, on-demand from consumer industries, supported aluminum prices in the futures market.
