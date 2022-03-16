Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 3.10 to Rs 317.60 per kilogram in futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for March delivery traded higher by Rs 3.10 or 0.99 per cent to Rs 317.60 per kg with a business turnover of 857 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

