MNS workers held for vandalising IPL bus in Mumbai

Police have arrested five members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Senas transport wing for allegedly vandalising a bus used for transporting members of the Indian Premier League IPL teams near a five-star hotel in south Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.They claimed the bus contract was given to a Delhi-based company instead of local businessmen, he said.The incident took place late Tuesday night when the MNS workers allegedly pelted the bus with stones and broke it window panes with sticks.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 13:09 IST
MNS workers held for vandalising IPL bus in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested five members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's transport wing for allegedly vandalising a bus used for transporting members of the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams near a five-star hotel in south Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

They claimed the bus contract was given to a Delhi-based company instead of local businessmen, he said.

The incident took place late Tuesday night when the MNS workers allegedly pelted the bus with stones and broke it window panes with sticks. They carried banners and shouted slogans opposing the transportation contract given to a Delhi-based company, the official said.

Later, police reached the spot and took five MNS workers into custody. A case was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, the official said.

The IPL teams are staying in some of the plush hotels here, ahead of the beginning of the matches on March 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

